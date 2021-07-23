Thanks To Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Now Instagram Official

It's been three months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together after almost 20 years of dating (and marrying) other people, but the Hollywood super couple has yet to publicly confirm their romance. Thanks to close friend Leah Remini, however, they've taken another big step in their relationship: becoming (accidentally) Instagram official.
Lopez and Affleck have been heating up the summer with a PDA-fueled romance, sparked shortly after their ended their respective long-term relationships — the "Love Don't Cost a Thing singer with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck with Ana de Armas. Despite being photographed together everywhere and sources close to the pair frequently sharing details about their reunion, neither of the stars have actually confirmed that they're officially dating. But even if they keep playing coy, we know the deal, especially since things are serious enough for them to unintentionally make their Instagram debut as Bennifer, courtesy of Lopez's best friend.
Remini, who has been friends with Lopez for over a decade, logged onto to IG to share a special montage from her 51st birthday party that took place in June. The new couple was on the guest list to celebrate the King of Queens actress' big day, and the IG post showed them posing with the birthday girl in a black and white photo booth image. (Did you peep J.Lo's hand placement on that chest? Yeah, that's her man.)
Although their relationship status is pretty much common knowledge at this point, and the stars are doing absolutely nothing to keep things low-key, Lopez is still keeping the tea to herself. In a July 20 interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, the multi-hyphenate expertly curved any questions about Affleck and made sure to circle back to the point of the discussion, her recently re-released song "Love Make the World Go Round" with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Kotb pressed.
"I know," Lopez said with a smile. "You can call me. You have my number!"
We won't ever know what's said on that phone call, but we don't really need to. It's obvious: Bennifer is back, baby.