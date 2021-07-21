This Couple’s Gender Reveal Party Started A Wildfire. Now They Face Manslaughter Charges

Both Mr. and Mrs. Jimenez pleaded not guilty to the charges they face for starting the El Dorado fire that left 13 people injured and forced hundreds to evacuate. At the time of the fire, the couple called 911 and frantically tried to put out the fire with bottled water. But the fire raged on for months and was finally extinguished on November 16. The couple could face up to 20 years in jail each if convicted.