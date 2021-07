How Padma Lakshmi Plans To Save The Restaurant Industry

“Oh yes. Once I was vaccinated and it was okay to be out, in the last few weeks, I went to my favorite local spot here in New York. And there are a couple of places... There's a place in the East Village that I've gone to, a little Italian trattoria that’s a mom-and-pop place owned by this wonderful couple. She's Italian from Rome, and he’s from the Dominican Republic. And I’ll go there alone — you know, even without my daughter or a friend or whatever, just to see all the regulars that go there. I’ve also gone to a French restaurant in Soho that I love. It's exciting for me just to see, like, okay, I have to get dressed now. I want to wear a nice pair of heels. I want to make sure I have some mascara on and just, you know, have a nice walk in the neighborhood, go there, sit outside, watch people go by all of that. These simple pleasures are what make living in a city joyful.”