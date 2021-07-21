How Padma Lakshmi Plans To Save The Restaurant Industry

“Yes, there are a couple of things. I think the most important thing is to build a more equitable system that everybody can partake in. You know, working in restaurants is a really arduous job, and the margins aren't as high as people think. I know that in America we just want to pay as little as we can for a single portion because we're always trying to get as much value [as possible]. But I personally think that going out should be a special event and a luxury — that we enjoy regularly, but we understand that it's a treat. I would rather pay a couple dollars more for my pizza and make sure that the person making that pizza and the person serving me that pizza and the person washing the dishes are paid an equitable wage.