A Trailer For Padma Lakshmi’s Long-Awaited Food Show Is Finally Here

Almost a year ago, we learned of a new Padma Laksmi food show coming to Hulu. At the time, it was described as a "living cookbook made up of more from people and culture than recipes." Each of the ten 30-minute episodes would take Lakshmi to a different part of the country, where she would share meals with local and often looked-over communities. Now, we finally have a series title and a trailer. Hulu's Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will follow Lakshmi as she joins immigrant, indigenous, and many other communities for a meal, providing an almost 360-degree view of what American food looks like.
All ten episodes will be available to binge-watch on Hulu on June 19. Judging by the trailer, fans of Lakshmi can expect to see a more laid back version of the former Top Chef judge and hostess. We can also expect a lot of mouth-burning and laughter.
An updated press release gives us a better idea of the show's mission: "Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity, and our history —ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American."
Learning about other cultures through food is one of the cornerstones of how we travel. But while our travel and food options remain limited, we can at least watch one woman's journey as she tastes her way through America.
