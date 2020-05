A Trailer For Padma Lakshmi’s Long-Awaited Food Show Is Finally Here

Almost a year ago, we learned of a new Padma Laksmi food show coming to Hulu . At the time, it was described as a "living cookbook made up of more from people and culture than recipes." Each of the ten 30-minute episodes would take Lakshmi to a different part of the country, where she would share meals with local and often looked-over communities. Now, we finally have a series title and a trailer. Hulu's Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will follow Lakshmi as she joins immigrant, indigenous, and many other communities for a meal, providing an almost 360-degree view of what American food looks like.