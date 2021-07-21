NYC’s Trendiest Ear-Piercing Studio Just Launched The Cutest Huggies

If you're a 20-something New Yorker and you have more than three holes in your ear, chances are you've heard of Studs. Like the ear-piercing studio for the Glossier generation (Kaia Gerber is a fan), Studs is the place to go for your next piercing and shop your earlobe decor.
The Studs website is an earlobe-stacker's dream, with delicate, yet eclectic, gold earrings from the brand's latest collection, Studs Loves New York. The earring interpretation of a love letter to New York City, the 17-piece assortment features teeny-tiny gold huggies adorned with dangly charms of iconic-NYC symbols, like a coffee cup, bagel, dumpling, and a martini glass.
Scroll ahead to see and shop your favorite piece, and be prepared to field lots of questions about where you bought it.
