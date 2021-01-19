The 5 Top Piercing Trends Pros Are Predicting For 2021

If you considered bangs, pink highlights, or found yourself Googling "tiny tattoos" at some point during the year 2020, chances are you've toyed with the idea of a new ear piercing, too. The psychology is pretty intuitive: Many of us are itching for a change, and a permanent one is especially tempting.
But as states continue to enforce strict salon restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, the days of walking into your local tattoo parlor or piercing studio with your sister and getting quickie cartilage piercings are over. Instead, you'll have to make a solo appointment with a professional well in advance, affording you extra time to think about what you want — which might actually save you from future piercing regret.
So, in the spirit of planning for future piercings, we spoke with Brain Keith Thompson, celebrity piercer and the owner of L.A.'s Body Electric studio (which is currently closed due in accordance with California public-health mandates), and he gave us some of his favorite ear-decor predictions for the new year and beyond. Scroll through for the coolest trend report you've seen in a while.