Every Swooning Face You’ll See In Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover

Netflix's newest romance will either very much appeal to you or not at all. Your answer to this question will say it all: Do you like seeing people in the 1960s be very glamorous and extremely dramatic? If so, The Last Letter From Your Lover just might be for you.
The movie, on Netflix now, is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Jojo Moyes. The story follows a modern day journalist, Ellie (Felicity Jones), who stumbles across a love story while doing research for an article. Ellie finds love letters about two people who were madly in love in the 1960s: a woman named Jennifer (Shailene Woodley) and a man named Anthony (Callum Turner). The problem is, Jennifer was also married to a guy named Laurence (Joe Alwyn) and had a seemingly perfect life full of impeccably tailored dresses and an impressive hat budget.
As Ellie tries to find Jennifer and Anthony and bring them together once again, the question is whether that's even possible. Will it be a romantic reunion or a bunch of sad pondering about how the past can't be recreated?
You'll have to watch to find out. But for now, read on to find out more about the Last Letter From Your Lover cast.