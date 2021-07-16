Early access for Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year – aka the much-anticipated Anniversary Sale — is well underway. Ahead of the official kickoff date (July 26 — mark those virtual calendars), beauty deals have already begun to sell out. And it's no mystery why: From Oribe bundles to Costco-sized Le Labo hand soap (dreams really do come true!), the sale offerings are seriously good this year.
When the deals are this red-hot, you hardly have time to page through all of them before someone else scoops them up. To spare you from dreaded Nordy sale FOMO, we've rounded 26 beauty editor-approved finds from your favorite makeup, skin, and hair brands in the slides ahead.
