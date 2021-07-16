How Many Sexual Assault Reports Did The FBI Ignore Before Larry Nassar?

"This report from the DOJ devastatingly highlights, once again, that those in positions of power, the people we as victims are told to trust, we can't," Alison Turkos, an assault survivor, activist, and advocate, tells Refinery29. On October 14, 2017, Turkos was kidnapped at gunpoint by a Lyft driver, then taken across state lines where the driver and two other men brutally gang-raped her. A year later, her case was transferred from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to the FBI, then later referred to the Southern District of New York. The Southern District declined to prosecute, so now the case is with the Eastern District of New York, who is refusing to take it on.