Olivia Rodrigo Says Vaccines Are Good 4 U

In fact, the initiative was Rodrigo's idea, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "I will say, not every 18-year-old uses their time to come do this, so we appreciate her willingness to," Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, according to CNN. Psaki added that it could be "important" for young people to hear, directly from Rodrigo herself, that "getting vaccinated is a way to keep yourself safe, a way to ensure you can see your friends, a way to ensure you can go to concerts."