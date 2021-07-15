Karen Gillan Never Meant To Be Action Hero — But Now She’s Killing The Game

Karen Gillan: “Our filmmaker Navot [Papushado] was extremely collaborative; he really listened to us. There were times where all the women were together and we felt like something could be different, and one day we sat there for an hour and kind of reworked things before we shot anything, which is pretty unheard of because time is money… It felt like we had a lot of say in terms of what we did, and how our characters conducted themselves. I was really hellbent on driving into the trauma of being abandoned when you're a young girl and what that does to a person — that was sort of my main motivation for wanting to play this character, the emotional hook I can grab onto — so I really wanted to make sure that that came through the performance in weird, subtle ways that you might not even know are there. And he let me run with that.”

