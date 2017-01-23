Karen Gillan Swears There’s A Good Reason For Her Skimpy Outfit In Jumanji

This summer, Jumanji will be brought to life once more. It will be action-packed, funny, and include a new twist. It will also include a cast of talented actors, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and rising star Karen Gillan. Gillan has been making headlines for having a stacked 2017 (she will also be in Guardians of The Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Circle), but she's also been causing a stir because of her outfit in the promotional Jumanji images. Now she's back once again to tell everyone to calm down, because there is a legit reason behind her skimpy attire. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Scottish actress was asked about the hoopla regarding her red crop top and short khaki shorts (while her male costars have more full outfits with all of their body parts covered). "I’ve experienced something similar when I worked on Doctor Who and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again," the actress told the site. "But I have to say, I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason. There’s a really valid reason why she’s wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!"
Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/qBshnhwV6K— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) September 21, 2016
The film will be a continuation, not a remake, of the 1995 kid's classic of the same name. According to reports, the film centers around a group of teens, called "Jumanji Juniors," who play the game using "avatars," acted out by the A-List cast listed above.
Officially welcoming our #JumanjiJuniors to our film. @serdariusblain @madisoniseman @natandalex Morgan Turner. #DontBeScaredKids #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/KuE4si3UL7— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 23, 2016
Based on all that information, here are a few guesses of what the reasoning behind the minimal clothing could be: — The real-life girl is a very young, so her clothes stretched a lot and didn't fit her "avatar" character properly. (But then why does someone like The Rock have a full on outfit? No teenager is that size?) — Her hating and complaining about the lack of clothing is part of her on-screen narrative. (Which is also problematic because why does a female protagonist always have to be a bitch?) — Something happens to her Jumanji Junior's outfit in real-life and it effects her outfit as an avatar. — There's really no good excuse, but that's what she's wearing so we should just deal with it. Whatever the reason, it sure is building quite the hype around the film, which is set to be released July 2017.
