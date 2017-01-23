Karen Gillan Swears There’s A Good Reason For Her Skimpy Outfit In Jumanji

Based on all that information, here are a few guesses of what the reasoning behind the minimal clothing could be: — The real-life girl is a very young, so her clothes stretched a lot and didn't fit her "avatar" character properly. (But then why does someone like The Rock have a full on outfit? No teenager is that size?) — Her hating and complaining about the lack of clothing is part of her on-screen narrative. (Which is also problematic because why does a female protagonist always have to be a bitch?) — Something happens to her Jumanji Junior's outfit in real-life and it effects her outfit as an avatar. — There's really no good excuse, but that's what she's wearing so we should just deal with it. Whatever the reason, it sure is building quite the hype around the film, which is set to be released July 2017.