Karen Gillan Swears There’s A Good Reason For Her Skimpy Outfit In Jumanji

This summer, Jumanji will be brought to life once more. It will be action-packed, funny, and include a new twist. It will also include a cast of talented actors, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and rising star Karen Gillan. Gillan has been making headlines for having a stacked 2017 (she will also be in Guardians of The Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Circle), but she's also been causing a stir because of her outfit in the promotional Jumanji images . Now she's back once again to tell everyone to calm down, because there is a legit reason behind her skimpy attire . In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the Scottish actress was asked about the hoopla regarding her red crop top and short khaki shorts (while her male costars have more full outfits with all of their body parts covered). "I’ve experienced something similar when I worked on Doctor Who and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again," the actress told the site. "But I have to say, I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason. There’s a really valid reason why she’s wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!"