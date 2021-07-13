While Katie is sitting in her room pondering why she couldn’t find romantic love with her cat buddy, Blake shows up outside her window with a boombox Say Anything-style, playing the Laine Hardy song they danced to during their one-on-one. He’s there to cheer her up, and she invites him up. They start making out before they even get back to the room, which shows exactly why he’s there instead of Connor. Once they’re able to actually speak again, Blake explains that after he said goodbye to Connor, he was concerned with how she was doing. Katie is thrilled at this turn of events and says the chemistry she has with Blake is exactly what she’s looking for. In his confessional, Blake says it’s undeniable that he and Katie are going to fall in love soon. And on that earnest note, the editors decide to make a visual joke about how Blake is going to his own room to have some “self-care” by showing us a sprinkler system going off.