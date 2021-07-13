The Bachelorette Needs More Sex Talk. WOWO Isn’t It

As the week wore on, Moynes and Andrew Spencer seemed to pride themselves on the ability to stick to the challenge as a way of showing Thurston that their connection was real. But masturbating has nothing to do with how real a relationship is or how much someone cares about a person, so this line of thinking is baffling. Thurston formed a connection on Matt James' season after waving her vibrator around like a magic wand for an entire evening; she, of all people, should know that the idea of abstaining to make a connection stronger is straight up puritanical nonsense.