The Bachelorette Needs More Sex Talk. WOWO Isn’t It

I suppose we shouldn't be all that surprised that the show still has puritanical, and sophomoric views about sex, but that makes it no less disappointing. Especially after Bristowe and Adams previously teased that Thurston's season was sex positive . Bristowe told Refinery29 in May that she guided Thurston on the topic: "Sex was a big conversation on my season as well. I think I was able to tell her, ‘This is okay. Let’s embrace it. If somebody wants to be with you forever, they’re going to embrace it too.’ It felt like a really natural conversation to have. It didn’t feel taboo," Bristowe said. Adams added, "As her mentors, we needed to help her in all the aspects she needed help with. [Sex] is a big deal for her.”