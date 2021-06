We Actually Burn For This Guy’s Bridgerton Bit On The Bachelorette

The Bridgerton "burn for you" scene was one of the steamiest in the show, as Page's marriage-phobic Duke Simon finally revealed to Daphne that he wasn't avoiding her because he didn't like her — he liked her too much and feared she didn't like him back. But she burned for him just as much as he did for her. Their passion for one another was further complicated by the fact that Simon didn't want to father children, and Daphne did, and they both wanted to have sex. (Andrew S. said in his ABC bio that he does want kids — five kids — so he and Simon definitely differ there.)