Are Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Pregnant?

Scarlett Johansson and newly-minted husband Colin Jost are reportedly expecting a child together, per Page Six.
Sources reportedly told the publication that they've both been keeping the news very quiet, but nonetheless “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Refinery29 reached out to Jost and Johansson for confirmation.
Speculation that Johansson is pregnant started earlier in June, when the 36-year-old actress was absent from much of the press tour leading up to the release of her Marvel movie Black Widow. She has conducted most of her appearances via Zoom, and conspicuously only shot from the shoulders up and wearing chunky knits (if you've ever experienced a New York summer, that's borderline psychotic). She also missed out on a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons, where she and Jost notably have a home, on July 2 at Mariska Hargitay’s house. (I would probably miss my own wedding if Mariska Hargitay invited me to party at her house, so this is definitely the smoking gun).
This will be Johansson’s second child, as she shares a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She also was married to actor Ryan Reynolds for three years starting in 2008. This is Jost's first marriage and he has no children. The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update star Jost and Johansson dated for three years before secretly getting married in October 2020, after which Meals on Wheels broke the news (it seems like having a charity announce your big news is a Thing now). If the reports are indeed true, we can safely say this will be Jost's biggest weekend update yet.