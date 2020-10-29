Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Announced They Secretly Got Married With The Help Of The Staten Island Ferry
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially husband and wife after tying the knot, but their wedding registry isn’t filled with custom bakeware or a designer luggage — their only request is that their supporters give back to the community.
The Marvel actress exchanged vows with her Saturday Night Live boyfriend some time over the weekend, according to an official announcement made by Meals on Wheels.
We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.
"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization announced in an Instagram post. The caption accompanies an image of the Staten Island ferry, the words "Jost Married" (get it?) imposed over the shot.
"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the post continued. "Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."
If you’re confused by why the food charity was the one to break the news about the nuptials...I don't have the answer for you. But the fact that Meals on Wheels was about to get the scoop on the super private ceremony means that its cause it really important to the couple, especially in the current state of the world. The program, founded in 1943 in the United Kingdom and stateside in 1954, delivers food to individuals who are unable to prepare their own meals for whatever reason.
Johansson and Jost have been dating since 2017, more than 11 years after first meeting on the set of SNL when Jost was just a writer on the show. They kept their relationship low-key aft first, but they went public at the 2017 Emmys when Jost officially confirmed that they were dating. After that, the couple didn't bother hiding; they attended film premieres and award shows together and publicly spoke about their relationship. In May 2019, Johansson and Jost got engaged. The Black Widow actress gushed about the romantic moment during an appearance on The Ellen Show months later, calling it a "beautiful moment."
"[Colin] killed it," she told the daytime talkshow host. "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still a beautiful moment."
The nuptials are a first for Jost and the third for Johansson; she and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2008 and ended the relationship three years later, and she has a daughter with her second ex-husband Romain Dauriac.