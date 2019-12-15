Can You Make A Relationship SNL Official? ScarJo & Colin Jost Just Did

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost took a big step in their two-year relationship by making it Saturday Night Live official. It all started when Johansson returned to the show to host on December 14.
“It’s so great to be back hosting SNL for the sixth time,” an excited Johansson exclaimed during her monologue, later being joined on stage by Jost, her real-life fiancé. But their cute moment kissing under the falling snow didn’t come until after some drama.
Johansson’s opening monologue started out full of cheer, but things soon took a turn for the worse, when SNL cast members started turning to dust just like people did at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The former Avenger joked that she left her Black Widow suit in the car, if Thanos had returned to wipe out half the universe. And, turns it, Thanos had. Just this time Thanos happened to be Pete Davidson.
Advertisement
“I gotta stop getting high and buying stuff on eBay. I made half the people disappear,” said Davidson, who, funnily enough, had on Thanos’ infamous gauntlet.
With the help of “Nick Fury,” aka Kenan Thompson, Johansson was able to talk Davidson’s Thanos down and bring back everyone across the SNL universe, before celebrating getting back to the show.
“This place means so much to me, I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here,” Johansson gushed before roping Jost into a sweet hug and kiss. Have to say that reaching the sharing-the-stage phase of the relationship sounds so much more exciting than the changing-your-status-on-Facebook phase.
Watch the full monologue below.
Advertisement