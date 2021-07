Your Horoscope This Week: July 4, 2021

In the late morning hours of July 4th in the eastern United States, the Sun in Cancer makes a square to Chiron in Aries; that same evening, people across the country will set off fireworks — a celebration of freedom. As in astrology, many historical symbols carry with them a mythology. Take the Declaration of Independence, which made no declarations for enslaved people, indigenous people, or women of any race. And yet, the abstract idea of the land of the free perseveres like a bright flash, overexposing the rest of the image. Like the fact that the United States government funded 367 boarding schools for children of Native Americans under the Indian Civilization Act, twice the amount in Canada, where hundreds of children’s remains have recently been found. The stories are only unknown to those who do not grieve them, only relegated to the past for those whose present isn’t an answer the question of what we owe each other.