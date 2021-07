James Franco Reaches A Million Dollar Settlement In The Sexual Misconduct Suit Against Him

In October 2019, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of themselves and other “similarly situated women" who had been students at Franco’s Studio 4 acting school in Los Angeles while it was operating from 2014 to 2017. The suit claimed that the Golden Globe winner had frequently sexually exploited his female students , forcing them to engage in “sexually charged” behavior with them under the guise of teaching. Several women in the class action suit described disturbing instances with Franco in which he crossed boundaries — including allegedly pressuring students to be completely nude in scenes in exchange for potential roles in Hollywood projects, performing sex acts on students instead of stimulating it as planned, and requiring students to sign away their rights to filmed intimate scenes which could then be used at will by Studio 4.