Birkenstock’s New Collab Features A Ballet Flat Version Of Its “Ugly” Slipper

Everyone’s favorite ugly sandal brand is getting the Jil Sander treatment. On Thursday, Birkenstock released a collaboration with the luxury fashion house, and it includes new takes on the footwear company’s most popular styles.
“We have worn Birkenstocks for as long as we can remember,” said Jil Sander creative directors, Lucie and Luke Meier, in a press release. “However the quality and integrity of Birkenstock is what convinced us to work with them.”
Taking the already existing styles — the Arizona, Berlin, and Milano — Jil Sander infused its elevated luxury aesthetic in the form of exaggerated silhouettes and rounded, wider outsoles and thicker straps. All to say: These are not your mom’s gardening Birkenstocks. There is also a new model called “Velan,” the Birkenstock answer to ballet flats which features wrap-around straps on the brand’s recurrent closed-toe style.
Although this is the first time the two companies have partnered, they are not strangers to the collab world. Jil Sander has brought its luxe touch to Uniqlo, dropping two capsule collections of elevated basics. Meanwhile, Birkenstock has partnered with some of the biggest names in fashion, from Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler to Valentino.
“We chose to work with Jil Sander, believing in the new interpretation of Lucie and Luke Meier,” said Birkenstock’s CEO in a press release. “Together we achieved what we always strive for — real newness and product innovation.”
The collection is now available to shop on jilsander.com, 1774.com, and mytheresa.com exclusively for one week, and starting July 8 at selected retailers and Jil Sander stores.