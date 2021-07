Let’s Talk About The Real Reason Ubers Are So Expensive Now

This is, again, not the full story. How can it be? While I'm not really sure what a "millennial lifestyle" is, I do know that taxis existed a long time before app-based ride-hailing did. And while taxis were never as cheap as public transportation, it's not like they were exclusively used by socialites headed to brunch. In fact, people on the low and high end of income use taxis more than those in the middle. Data from the 2009 National Household Transportation Survey says that 41% of taxi trips that year were taken by people in households making less than $25,000. The next highest share of taxi trips (33%) were taken by people in households with an income of over $100,000. If you don't live in a city with decent public transit, and you can't afford a car of your own, a taxi might be the best way you have of getting somewhere.