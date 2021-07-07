Let’s Talk About The Real Reason Ubers Are So Expensive Now

A driver's earnings are not set in stone when a ride is requested. While as a passenger you might be told exactly what you're paying upfront, the driver's actual pay is calculated by distance and time. Serri says that right now his rate is about 72 cents per mile, and about 22 cents per minute. He says that when he first began driving with Uber, the rate was closer to $1.50 per mile. In his experience, the rates change once or twice a year, continuing to trend lower and lower. "They send us a [new] agreement, you have to read everything, but most drivers are not really reading the agreement. It's really hard to read," he says, especially since many of them are not native English-speakers.

