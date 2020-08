Uber Says Gig Workers Are Their Own Bosses — But Courts Disagree

Earlier this year, Uber started allowing California drivers to have some control over their fares and passengers — but this was a direct response to a new California law called Assembly Bill 5 that clarifies who exactly counts as an independent contractor. Laws like AB5 use what’s called an “ABC test” to determine if someone is an independent contractor. It asksif the worker has control and direction over what they do — as Uber’s recent changes in California attempt to address. Then it asksif the work is distinct from the company’s main business. If you’re a graphic designer hired by a firm that provides graphic design services, you’d likely be an employee under this test. If you’re a graphic designer hired by a rideshare app to retool its logo, there’s a stronger case for being an independent contractor. Uber, for its part, has maintained that it’s not a transportation company, but a tech platform , which has been met with much skepticism. Lastly, the test asksif the worker ordinarily operates an independent business in this line of work, with other clients and contracts. As in, do you have a business driving people around outside of Uber?