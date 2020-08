Should My Employer Pay For My Air Conditioning?

It’s a question people seem to be asking more as the nation enters month five of sheltering at home. An unforeseen pandemic may have at first led to people getting by on makeshift workspaces — a TV tray as a desk, for example — but since then, we’ve dug into our own pockets to furnish a more permanent set-up. These might be items people already had at the office, but according to a survey of 856 remote COVID-19 workers by Nulab , 56.7% said their employer didn’t allow them to take anything home from their offices. It also reported that most people did not buy anything in order to work remotely, but it did find that those who made home office purchases spent an average of $194. A plurality of survey respondents (36.8%) said that there was no possibility for reimbursement of WFH-related costs.