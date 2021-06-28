This past weekend, queer communities worldwide came back together in person to celebrate in the midst of a trying health crisis that’s put an already vulnerable community in peril. Given last year’s Pride events were cancelled, this year’s comeback felt more needed than ever.
Extravagant and lavish fashion mixed with slogan signs and message T-shirts were some of the biggest ways this year’s Pride events brought a sense of normalcy (and urgency!) into our lives after a year of pajamas at home. On the streets, from New York to San Salvador, people donned their best with everything from rainbow-colored wings and tall platform heels to corset tops and sombreros that exemplified how fashion can be a tool to express every facet of ourselves — our sadness and grief, our hopes and dreams, as well as how good some of us are at wearing heels before noon.
Although Pride fashion has become increasingly commercialized, we can always rely on the community itself to remind us of the true intention behind these festivities, especially at a time when defending the rights and joys of the LGBTQ+ communities — every single day — feels as urgent as ever.
Ahead, let Pride-goers teach you a lesson about styling that has nothing to do with trends, but rather about how effective clothing can be to highlight all the things that make us individuals, together.
Extravagant and lavish fashion mixed with slogan signs and message T-shirts were some of the biggest ways this year’s Pride events brought a sense of normalcy (and urgency!) into our lives after a year of pajamas at home. On the streets, from New York to San Salvador, people donned their best with everything from rainbow-colored wings and tall platform heels to corset tops and sombreros that exemplified how fashion can be a tool to express every facet of ourselves — our sadness and grief, our hopes and dreams, as well as how good some of us are at wearing heels before noon.
Although Pride fashion has become increasingly commercialized, we can always rely on the community itself to remind us of the true intention behind these festivities, especially at a time when defending the rights and joys of the LGBTQ+ communities — every single day — feels as urgent as ever.
Ahead, let Pride-goers teach you a lesson about styling that has nothing to do with trends, but rather about how effective clothing can be to highlight all the things that make us individuals, together.