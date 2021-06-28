Anyone Else Having Really Dark Thoughts While Watching Kevin Can F**k Himself?

When Allison first started daydreaming about killing Kevin, I thought, "That's funny, but I really hope she doesn't do that." But then, she got to the library to look up how to get away with murder and the firewall blocked her request, calling it inappropriate content. And yet, a just a few stations over, a dead man was using the same library computer system to watch porn. And it got me thinking, do I want Allison to live in a world where a woman can't Google murder, but any old man can watch porn in public — without headphones?