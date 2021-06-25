Shaw goes on to team up with the family in The Fate of The Furious, which, it should be noted, was not directed by Lin. This infuriated fans beyond belief. Why would they invite Han's murderer over for BBQ? How can we not talk about family when family's all that we got? Sure, befriending the bad guy is kind of the Fast saga's "thing" — even human ray of sunshine Paul Walker's character Brian was secretly a cop in the original movie — but cracking Coronas with the dude who killed Han felt like a bridge too far.