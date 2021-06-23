Resale Got A Pandemic Boost — And It’s Not Slowing Down

Clark says that, in order for resale to continue to grow, the government needs to get behind circular fashion. “Fashion seems to be missing from the conversation around climate change,” she says. While there have been significant policy pushes toward climate solutions both in the U.S. and abroad — from the Green New Deal stateside to measures like the European Union’s climate deal — there has been little to no movement toward government policy to help improve fashion’s waste problems and reduce the industry’s environmental impact.