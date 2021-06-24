Where To Support The Darling Makers From Making It Season 3

NBC's Making It is the perfect antidote to the wide world of overly dramatic reality TV. Make no mistake, it is a reality show — it's got a competition format, quirky contestants, $100,000 grand prize — but it's just so much... nicer. Making It features eight creative contestants who are passionate about art and just want a career making things. Throughout the episodes, they're given creative challenges and are sent home one-by-one until the most talented one is left standing. So the drama on the show is more about whether the sculpture made of balloons is going to stay stuck together and less about fighting over love, money, or screen time.
Hosted by craft-lover and Parks and Rec alum Amy Poehler along with noted woodworker and her Parks and Rec co-star Nick Offerman, the series is funny, quirky, and frankly quite impressive. These artists have all kinds of skills and their projects are next level. Unlike a reality singing show where the only talent people can show off is that they play music, Making It doesn't restrict contestants to any one art medium or expression. This season there are dollhouse furniture designers, balloon artists, and even a contestant who went to school for taxidermy.