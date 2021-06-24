Where To Support The Darling Makers From Making It Season 3

Hosted by craft-lover and Parks and Rec alum Amy Poehler along with noted woodworker and her Parks and Rec co-star Nick Offerman, the series is funny, quirky, and frankly quite impressive. These artists have all kinds of skills and their projects are next level. Unlike a reality singing show where the only talent people can show off is that they play music, Making It doesn't restrict contestants to any one art medium or expression. This season there are dollhouse furniture designers, balloon artists, and even a contestant who went to school for taxidermy.