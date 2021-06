First debuting on the beverage scene in Europe in 2012, the 12-ounce sleek can grew to prominence stateside during the “ White Claw Summer ” of 2019. That the alcoholic seltzer water — billed as a “better-for-you” alcohol — was packaged in a slim can was no mistake. The elongated shape gives off the impression that whatever is inside of the can is lighter, lower in calories, and somehow better for you than your average stout beer can. “Consumers sometimes anthropomorphize products,” Dr. Kelly Goldsmith, a professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University, explains, “even without conscious awareness, if we want to be skinny, we’re drawn to the characteristics we want to see in ourselves.” Dr. Goldsmith adds that it’s also about status: “The literature shows that we associate taller and thinner products with higher status, as if they are looking down on the other products. It gives the drinker the feeling of luxury and prestige.”