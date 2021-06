Marjorie Taylor Greene Apparently Didn’t Know What The Holocaust Was Until Yesterday

After visiting the Holocaust museum, Greene spoke at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol. “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it,” she said. “Antisemitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust museum.” She added that this is “something we should all remember and never forget,” and acknowledged that “the horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happen, and some people deny, but there is no comparison.”