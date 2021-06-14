I Loved In The Heights — Until The Ending

Yes, it’s a movie, and art imitates life in the sense that sacrifices need to be made and plans adjusted, but the build-up and anticipation from the first scene did not prepare me to re-envision a dream deferred. For many immigrants, the goal was, and is, to move to America to further their education, become financially stable, and provide for their children in ways they could only fantasize about back home. The movie calls us to question whether it is more important to uphold your responsibility to the community in the role you’ve inherited, or take the limited chances you have to leave and claim your dream as reality; after all, the American dream is just that — a dream — until you physically manifest it.