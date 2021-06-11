Finally, after a year of waiting, In The Heights is in theaters. Fans of the Broadway show can finally see Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical on the big screen with a (mostly) all-new cast. While a lot of the actors in the film are connected to Miranda, and one is Miranda himself, this is not one of those movie musicals where the Broadway cast revived their roles in the film. There are a handful of original cast members in the movie, but for the most part they're more like Easter Eggs.
The reason that the Broadway cast did not revive their roles, for the most part, is likely because so many years have passed that the actors have outgrown their characters. This musical is kind of secretly YA, and it's been a minute since the original actors took the stage. In The Heights was on Broadway from 2008 to 2011 after a 2005 out-of-town try-out in Connecticut and an off-Broadway run in 2007. While the original cast has gone on to do some really cool and impressive things, it's time for a new cast to step in.
So, without further ado, here is the movie cast of In The Heights and the original Broadway cast of In The Heights.