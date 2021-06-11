The reason that the Broadway cast did not revive their roles, for the most part, is likely because so many years have passed that the actors have outgrown their characters. This musical is kind of secretly YA, and it's been a minute since the original actors took the stage. In The Heights was on Broadway from 2008 to 2011 after a 2005 out-of-town try-out in Connecticut and an off-Broadway run in 2007. While the original cast has gone on to do some really cool and impressive things, it's time for a new cast to step in.