The First Kanye West Yeezy Gap Release Is Here

Almost exactly one year after Gap announced that it would be collaborating with Kanye West’s fashion brand Yeezy , the first release has arrived. On Tuesday, on West’s birthday, the rapper-designer surprised the fashion world with a single item from the collaboration — a unisex, cobalt blue puffer jacket made of recycled nylon — that shoppers were able to pre-order for arrival in the fall. (That is, if they could get out of the waiting room; more on that below.) The Round Jacket, which was available on Gap’s website for U.S. customers only, was listed for $200 before it sold out.