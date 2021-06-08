The First Kanye West Yeezy Gap Release Is Here

According to a press release, the launch coincides with a number of in-person “exhibitions” in New York, Los Angeles, and West’s hometown of Chicago. At four separate locations in each of the three cities — including the New Museum in New York City, the Grammy Museum in L.A., and a Walgreens located at 1601 N Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood — onlookers can spot floating projections of the jacket. The remaining nine locations include 7 2nd Avenue, 142 Spring Street, and 184 Wythe Avenue in New York; Grand Central Market, Vine Street at the Walk of Fame, and 8340 Sunset Boulevard in L.A.; and 1453 N Milwaukee Avenue, 2053 Division Street, and 2113 N Sangamon Street in Chicago.