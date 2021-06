Birkenstock x Rick Owens Collab Includes A Shiny Version Of Everyone’s Favorite “Ugly” Sandal

“Rick Owens continues to play an important role in our partnerships, his voice being totally unique and more relevant than ever,” Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert said in the release. Owens’ last two ready-to-wear collections , both of which gave off post-apocalyptic vibes from a gloomy locale in Venice, have been heavily featured in trend roundups throughout the pandemic , with face masks and “stay-away shoulders” especially lauded. Given that Birkenstock’s clogs and sandals are, too, having a moment (once again!), we can’t think of a better designer reunion.