Despite being Netflix’s big foray into the world of superhero content, Jupiter’s Legacy is the latest series to hit the streamer’s very crowded graveyard of programming after just one season. However, the person behind the fallen Netflix show is hinting that this won’t be the last you'll hear of the super-powered universe.
Jupiter’s Legacy follows the multi-generational struggles of modern day superheroes, starting with the world’s first metahumans. Their Great Depression-era origin story (though a bit flawed) informed their perspective towards protecting the country from dangerous threats, but decades later, it turns out that the battle between good and evil isn’t as black and white; the revered Code doesn't account for all of the complications that the real world holds.
Unfortunately, fans of Jupiter's Legacy won't be able to learn how the aftermath of its troubling season finale plays out because Netflix has decided not to renew it for another season. It's disappointing, but then again, Netflix has canceled more popular shows before — the game is the game.
Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward. My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to all the all fans, I am forever grateful. https://t.co/FJJXlkHPRX— Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 2, 2021
"Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward," tweeted StevenDeKnight (who directed and wrote for Jupiter's Legacy before being replaced by Sang Kyu Kim) when the Wednesday as news officially broke. "My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to [all the fans], I am forever grateful."
This won't be the last we'll see of Millar's unique characters on the streaming giant, though. In a recent tweet, the comic creator behind the show revealed that the world established in Jupiter's Legacy will continue through Supercrooks, a developing Netflix live-action adaptation that will turn its narrative focus onto the big bads of the superhero universe. It will be released first as an anime project this year before making its official debut as a live-action original series.
Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021
"I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to," reads a statement shared on Millar's Twitter account.
"I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story," he continued. "To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."
It's unclear how intertwined the Supercrooks plot will be with that of Jupiter's Legacy, but Millar did make it clear that the cast of his Netflix adaptation had been freed from their contracts with the show. That's not to say that there won't be a crossover at some point, especially since the comic creator also hinted that he definitely plans to "return to [the show] later." So if you really loved Josh Duhamel in a beard and tights, don't give up hope just yet — anything is possible.