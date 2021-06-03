For $500, You Can Make Don Jr. Say Whatever You Want On Cameo

Now that they're out of the White House, the Trumps are all pivoting to new, exciting career paths. Former President Donald Trump, for example, has become a (failed) blogger. And, apparently, his second-most tolerated son, Donald Trump, Jr. is now making his income from Cameo. As in, the site that lets you pay for a video of an influencer wishing your friend a happy birthday.
So, what's the world like with Don Jr. on Cameo, you may be wondering? Well, if you'd like a personalized message from Trump's eldest, you'll have to pay $525 — or, according to The Independent, $787 if you'd like an expedited video delivered in under 24 hours. You can also directly message him for the low, low price of $19.99! Then, after purchasing a Cameo and submitting your request, you'll receive a minute-long video by email. So far, Don Jr. has recorded Father's Day gifts, birthday wishes, and notes of congratulations.
"Nicole and the kids tell me that you’re a huge fan of my father, myself, the family, the MAGA movement. But more importantly, you're also an avid turkey hunter, deer hunter, and outdoorsman," Trump Jr. says in one Cameo. "That’s awesome. Congratulations on turning 47." He closes many of the videos by thanking the recipient for their support, and telling them he hopes to see them soon at a MAGA rally. $500 well spent, no?
According to Don Jr.'s profile on the platform, a portion of his proceeds will go to the Shadow Warriors Project, a nonprofit that supports U.S. military contractors. But his new lucrative enterprise also comes shortly after he complained to Tucker Carlson about the several ongoing probes into the Trump Organization.
"In New York, it's okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them and they've been doing that for over five years," he told Carlson on Tuesday. "So five years, no actual crime, they are in search of a crime… Even if they don't get anything, they get you to spend millions of dollars and that's sort of a win in and of itself."
Don Jr. is the executive vice president of the Trump Org, which is now under criminal investigation. Attorney General Letitia James and District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. are reportedly looking into allegations of insurance fraud, bank fraud, and "hush money" payments from Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump called the probe "corrupt."
If Don Jr. is really in need of money, maybe he'll up his asking price pretty soon — fans of the Trump family seem to think his messages are worth the already steep price. "UNREAL!!! Our Dad is going to love this," wrote one person. "Thank you so much Don Jr. Make America Great Again!!" Another called his message the "best anniversary present ever." But he'll have to record a lot of these one-minute videos to start making millions. Thankfully, he seems to have some time on his hands.