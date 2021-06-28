Dear Black Love: Sexual Liberation With King Noire & Jet-Setting Jasmine

"We're working in an industry that is one of the most basic levels of human need — sexual satisfaction," King said. "But even in that sh*t, we gotta deal with racism, we've got to deal with all types of different phobias, we have to deal with people who want to hold women back from having opportunities behind the camera or being respected in front of the camera," he said. "We're not just gonna be like, 'Oh, yeah, let's just get this money and get out.' Nah. We're like, 'we want a better industry for everybody."