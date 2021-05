Lori Vallow Has Been Charged For The Murder Of Her Two Children

Arrest warrants were issued for the couple on Tuesday and they are to be held without bail. According to court documents, both Daybell and Vallow are being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. They're already facing charges related to destroying and hiding evidence related to the disappearance of Tylee and JJ. Further, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud for altering his ex-wife's life insurance just over a month before she died, increasing the death benefit to the maximum amount. Vallow faces additional charges of grand theft for allegedly continuing to withdraw Social Security benefits for each of her children after their deaths. However, prosecutors are focused on the two children, who went missing and were eventually found dead.