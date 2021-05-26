Lori Vallow Has Been Charged For The Murder Of Her Two Children

Vallow previously pleaded not guilty in September to two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter, or conceal evidence following the discovery of the remains on Daybell's property. In August, Daybell pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. As far as the murder charges are concerned, neither Daybell nor Vallow appear to have entered a formal plea yet.