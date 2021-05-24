Ella Paradis’ Memorial Day Sale Has Free Vibrators & 90%-Off Sex Toys

Kick off shot girl summer with fireworks because the sex-toy savants at Ella Paradis just dropped one seriously steamy Memorial Day sale. Starting today and lasting through May 31, shoppers can snag up to 90% off Better Love vibrators by popping in promo code MEMDAY at checkout. This extra discount is stacked on top of already slashed prices across the board — so, trust us when we say that the deals are orgasmic. Plus, Ella Paradis is also extending a free $10 gift card with orders over $50 AND a free Lil Lily vibrator with orders of $100+. Lastly (but not least-ly), there's a free ~mystery gift~ with any purchase of the internet-sensation Satisfyer Pro 2 or the Womanizer Premium.
Advertisement
But that's not all: if you're feeling like getting a veritable haul this weekend, then EP's got you covered with a collection of exclusive sex toy bundles all for under $50 during the sale period. From remote-controlled vibes to clit stimulators, you're sure to find something for every self-love style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.