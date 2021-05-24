Run The World Is A Reminder That The Homegirl Comedy Is A Foolproof Formula

"I think that in the last 10 years, there's been a slow but steady shift towards diverse stories," Davenport told Refinery29 over Zoom, citing works like Queen Sugar, Atlanta, and Insecure as examples of the industry change. "And there's been a release of these dated and incorrect ways of thinking that tell us that people from different backgrounds won't watch Black shows. That's simply not true; it's just something that the industry has said to defend not giving us more opportunities to be on screen."