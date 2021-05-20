Worried About Getting The COVID Vaccine While Pregnant? Read This

“The antibodies generated by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are made from DNA instead of mRNA,” explains Dr. Olulade. “In this case the DNA is enclosed in an adenovirus vector. The adenovirus serves as a carrier for the DNA. The adenovirus is modified and cannot cause infection. In the case of this vaccine the adenovirus does push the DNA into the nucleus of our cells, which is what the cell uses to make mRNA, which is then used to make antibodies that protect against COVID. People may think that this means that it can alter our own DNA, but this is simply not true. The simplest way to explain this is to remind ourselves that we are infected with adenoviruses all the time. They cause the common cold. No one would think that getting a cold will change your DNA. It does not and the vaccine does not.”