We Have A Lot Of Questions About Gillette’s Singing Pubic Hair Commercial

But Gillette isn't really trying to — or going to — de-stigmatize body hair. Brands like Gillette have perpetuated toxic narratives and stigmas around body hair and feminine hygiene through their advertising over the course of decades, and are in large part the reason that so many people have internalized negative feelings about pubic hair. In recent years, as movements around body positivity become more popular, brands have taken notice and are co-opting these ideas and inclusive language in their ad campaigns. It should come as no surprise, considering that Gillette made a #MeToo commercial in 2019 when the social movement against sexual harassment and abuse became popular, too.