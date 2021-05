Please get ready for KJ Apa the Papa. On May 19, Riverdale star KJ Apa announced that he is expecting his first child with French model Clara Berry. The duo shared the news in different Instagram posts; Apa, 23, went with a casual and dark candid photo of him sitting on the couch alongside Berry, 27, with her stomach exposed. Meanwhile Berry posted a solo shot, tagging Apa's IG account on her stomach . She captioned the photo with a cheeky man emoji and skillet emoji. Something is cooking indeed!