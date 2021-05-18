Kumail Nanjiani (& His Abs) Will Bring The Very True Story Of Chippendales To Life

Hulu has announced a new series starring
everyone’s new favorite set of abs Kumail Nanjiani about the lesser-known figure behind one of the most popular male revue shows in the world.
Immigrant will tell the true story of Indian-American entrepreneur Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Nanjiani), who started Chippendales. According to a press release, the series will detail "the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon."
Before making its home base in Vegas, Banerjee first established the Chippendales bar in West Los Angeles in 1975, where he first featured women mud wrestling and exotic dancing. In 1979, he added a male stripper dance troupe (the first of its kind in the United States), and it became so popular that he soon toured the show around the country.
Advertisement
However, Banerjee's story soon turned very dark. The multi-millionaire was later charged with a handful of plots to kill ex-Chippendales dancers, producers, and choreographers who he felt were in competition with his empire. And in 1987, was indicted in the murder of Chippendales choreographer and added partner Nick De Noia. He plead guilty to attempted arson, racketeering, and murder for hire, and his deal required him to face 26 years in prison and lose his stake in Chippendales. Just before his sentencing in 1994, Banerjee died by suicide in his jail cell.
The eight-episode limited series is written by Robert Siegel and Nanjiani's wife, Emily V. Gordon, will serve as one of the executive producers. It's the actor's latest project with Disney since he bulked up for Marvel’s film Eternals (he's also slated to appear in Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+) and sent the internet into a frenzy.
Sending up prayers to see Nanjiani add a bowtie.