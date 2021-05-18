The LAPD Is Investigating An Alarming Series Of Assault Allegations Against T.I. & Tiny

This story contains details of sexual violence.
Months after a series of disturbing allegations of sexual assault naming musicians and married couple T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tameka "Tiny" Harris went viral online, the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an official investigation. And as the authorities look into the testimonies of the pair’s alleged victims, even more shocking accusations are coming to light.
At the beginning of 2021, a woman named Sabrina Peterson went public with a host of harrowing stories about T.I. and Tiny that she claimed to have received from various women. The former family friend alleged that the married couple had coerced numerous women into sexual acts using drugs and violence over the course of 15 years. The accusations began to pile up after Peterson went viral, with more people stepping forward with eerily similar accounts of alleged interactions with T.I. and Tiny; many said that they had been offered spiked alcohol and woke up the next morning with little to no memory of the night before.
The couple was quick to deny the accusations; T.I.’s refute was that the claims were part of a smear campaign against his family spurned by personal, unrelated issues that Peterson had against them. However, that defense didn’t stop attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn from leading a push for a criminal investigation into the Hollywood spouses for forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.
With pressure, the LAPD has officially begun looking into the alleged victims’ claims, unearthing new dark allegations. The Daily Beast revealed that two new women had shared stomach-turning accounts of their experiences with T.I. and Tiny involving forced sexual acts, spiked alcohol, and drugs in 2005 and 2010. Rachelle Jenks, who says she first encountered Tiny in a Las Vegas airport in 2010, told the police that she was drugged while hanging out with the couple and did not consent to the series of sexual acts that occurred that night; under the influence of drugs like MDMA and alcohol, Jenks said that had been forced into in an orgy and several other acts.
“[My] life has never been the same,” said Jenks. “I have been sick and confused.”
T.I. and Tiny still strongly deny the allegations and say that they have yet to be contacted by either the LAPD or the Las Vegas police about the investigation.
“Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them," read an official statement from their legal counsel Steve Sadow. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."
The LAPD has confirmed that its investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, T.I. and Tiny's long-running VH1 series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, has been suspended indefinitely, despite Tiny being able to perform in the most recent VERZUZ event with her group Xscape against SWV.
Refinery29 has reached out to both T.I. and Tiny for further comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).