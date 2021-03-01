T.I. & Tiny Harris Deny Numerous Disturbing Claims Of Abuse & Rape

This story contains details of sexual violence.
Musicians and married couple T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tameka "Tiny" Harris are potentially facing a very serious criminal investigation after a number of disturbing allegations were brought to the public eye. In the numerous claims, anonymous men and women are accusing the spouses of engaging in various types of heinous abuse, including rape, drugging, and kidnapping.
In January, former family friend Sabrina Peterson accused the couple of engaging in different forms of sexual violence towards women, sharing receipts in the forms of direct messages on her social media platform in which several women claimed to have been abused by the pair throughout the years. T.I. and Tiny denied the allegations at the time, claiming that they were the result of extended issues with Peterson that had spanned the course of many years.
"That's [Peterson's] motive — say a whole bunch of false stuff about you that get people to come out and say that they're lying," said the "Rubberband Man" rapper in a lengthy Instagram video shared on January 29. "That way, they can drag you to court and get you under oath."
However, a month later, more people have popped up with similar disturbing allegations about the couple, many of them involving the drugs and alcohol to render targets unconscious. Some of the survivors — who The New York Times identifies as a military intern, a teenage intern, and an exotic dancer — told attorney Tyrone Blackburn that the stars offered them drinks and pills before holding them against their will, only for them to wake up the next day with various injuries on their bodies and little to no memory of what had happened the night before. The stories span the course of more than 15 years, dating back to when T.I. first found success in the music industry during the early 2000s.
The troubling commonalities between the claims led Blackburn to push for a criminal investigation in the states where the accusers allege that the abuse took place, California and Georgia (also where the T.I. and Tiny live). He has sent criminal referrals to federal and state attorneys in both states and has even contacted the Los Angeles District Attorney Office to request criminal probes.
"These criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," the attorney in an official statement. "These individual claims paint eerily consistent allegations of women prior to or upon immediately entering (the Harrises') home, hotel, or tour bus (who) were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims' ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts."
The Harrises’ have denied the new claims, and their legal representation is pushing back against these allegations as well.
"Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations," said the couple’s legal counsel Steve Sadow. "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”
Refinery29 has reached out to T.I. and Tiny for further comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).