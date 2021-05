The LAPD Is Investigating An Alarming Series Of Assault Allegations Against T.I. & Tiny

With pressure, the LAPD has officially begun looking into the alleged victims’ claims, unearthing new dark allegations. The Daily Beast revealed that two new women had shared stomach-turning accounts of their experiences with T.I. and Tiny involving forced sexual acts, spiked alcohol, and drugs in 2005 and 2010. Rachelle Jenks, who says she first encountered Tiny in a Las Vegas airport in 2010, told the police that she was drugged while hanging out with the couple and did not consent to the series of sexual acts that occurred that night; under the influence of drugs like MDMA and alcohol, Jenks said that had been forced into in an orgy and several other acts.