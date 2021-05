No, COVID Vaccine Shedding Is Not A Thing

In April, a private school co-founder in Miami, FL announced that vaccinated teachers would not be allowed to return to her school . The Canadian city of Kelowna, British Columbia is currently looking to take action against a business owner who has banned vaccinated people from entering his store . Some establishments have hung up signs, requesting that anyone who's been jabbed refrain from entering. "Please do not be mad at us. Be mad at the manufactures," reads one, which circulated around Twitter . "We have a pregnant staff member, and this is for her protection and ours."