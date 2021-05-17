Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Isn’t A Fan Of His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

As things heat up between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, not everyone is rooting for the friends-turned-lovers. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is particularly unenthused by the love connection and has been voicing her displeasure about her ex’s new relationship. Unfortunately, Moakler’s comments have also raised the ire of her own children, leading to a family feud that’s now gone public.
When it was revealed that Barker was dating the oldest Kardashian sister earlier this year, many people were surprised, but pleasantly so. The stars had been friends for a long time and had only come together after ending their respective longterm relationships. The pairing feels very early 2000s, but it works somehow — just not for Moakler.
Advertisement
Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in 2004 and had two kids together (Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15), but the marriage didn’t last long; by 2006, they’d called it quits and officially got divorced in 2008. Even though it has been years since they split up, Moakler is rehashing old beef, belatedly getting her tattoo of Barker's name removed from her body and even claiming that she broke up with Barker because he was unfaithful to her with none other than his current girlfriend’s sister, Kim.
A screenshot uploaded to Instagram by Moakler and Barker’s daughter Alabama shows a text message that appears to be sent by the former Playmate in which she bemoans the terse relationship between herself and her children.
“Family is all that matters but i can’t compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away,” read the text message. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”
Alabama didn’t hold back her opinions about her mom's claims. She added a note addressing Moakler’s texts, insinuating that she and the former pageant queen have a strained mother-daughter relationship.
“My mom has never been completely in my life,” wrote the teenager on the same Instagram story. "Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”
Advertisement
The drama continued as sources close to the Kardashian kamp quickly fired back at Moakler's allegations of infidelity. An insider denied that Barker and Kim had ever had anything going on other than friendship; it's always been Kourtney that the rocker was closest to in the family.
"Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” explained the source. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”
"Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim],” they continued. “They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them.”